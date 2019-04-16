Bearcats, Ladycats host Abilene Cooper today in District 4-5A play

Both the Aledo Bearcats baseball team and the Ladycats softball team will host Abilene Cooper today in respective District 4-5A diamond action.
The first pitch of the Bearcats/Cougars game will be at 5 p.m. at the Aledo High School baseball field. An Aledo win would keep the Bearcats in at least a tie for first place.
The Ladycats will wrap up district softball play today against Abilene Cooper. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School softball field. Aledo is one-half game out of first place in the standings behind Cooper and Abilene Wylie.
District 4-5A
Softball
- Abilene Cooper 5-1
- Abilene Wylie 5-1
- Aledo 5-2
- WF Rider 1-5
- Wichita Falls HS 0-7
Today: Abilene Cooper at Aledo; WF Rider at Abilene Wylie
Baseball
- Aledo 6-2
- Abilene Wylie 6-2
- Abilene Cooper 6-4
- WF Rider 4-4
- Wichita Falls HS 0-10
Today: Abilene Cooper at Aledo; WF Rider at Abilene Wylie
Add Comment