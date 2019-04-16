203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Bearcats, Ladycats host Abilene Cooper today in District 4-5A play

22 hours ago
1 Min Read

Both the Aledo Bearcats baseball team and the Ladycats softball team will host Abilene Cooper today in respective District 4-5A diamond action.

The first pitch of the Bearcats/Cougars game will be at 5 p.m. at the Aledo High School baseball field. An Aledo win would keep the Bearcats in at least a tie for first place.

The Ladycats will wrap up district softball play today against Abilene Cooper. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School softball field. Aledo is one-half game out of first place in the standings behind Cooper and Abilene Wylie.

District 4-5A

Softball

  • Abilene Cooper                 5-1
  • Abilene Wylie                    5-1
  • Aledo                                    5-2
  • WF Rider                              1-5
  • Wichita Falls HS                0-7

Today: Abilene Cooper at Aledo; WF Rider at Abilene Wylie

Baseball

  • Aledo                                    6-2
  • Abilene Wylie                    6-2
  • Abilene Cooper                 6-4
  • WF Rider                              4-4
  • Wichita Falls HS                0-10

Today: Abilene Cooper at Aledo; WF Rider at Abilene Wylie

