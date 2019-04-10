203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Bearcats back in win column after 7-3 victory at Weatherford

1 day ago
2 Min Read
Teammates welcome Aledo slugger Garrison Berkley as he trots to the plate after smashing a solo homer in the third inning of the Bearcats' 7-3 victory over Weatherford. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo recorded 11 hits and received a strong starting pitching performance by Hunter McConathy as the Bearcats defeated Weatherford, 7-3, Tuesday night in a non-district matchup at the Weatherford High School baseball field.

The win stops a two-game losing skid. The Bearcats will play next at noon Saturday at Arlington High School before returning to district action on Tuesday, April 16 when the ‘Cats host Abilene Cooper at 5 p.m.

Four Bearcats each recorded a pair of hits including Garrison Berkley (home run, single), Max Lucas (double, single), Logan Hewitt (double, single) and Jaden Ard (double, single). Will Sisk, Nathen Fingar and Sammy Kindred each added a base hit. Hewitt and Lucas each drove in a pair of runs.

McConathy went 5-2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Creed Willems came on in the sixth with two outs in relief, striking out a batter to retire the side and then sending the Kangaroos down in order in the seventh. He finished with three strikeouts.

Aledo scored four runs in the top of the first inning, with the big hit a two-RBI double by Lucas. Weatherford scratched for a run in the first and second innings to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 4-2.

Aledo batted around in the third inning, scoring three runs to take a 7-2 lead. Berkley led off the inning with a solo home run, and Hewitt and Ard each drove in a run.

Weatherford closed the scoring with a run in the fourth.

For the complete story on this game and the April 5 game at Abilene Wylie see the April 12 issue of The Community News.

 

