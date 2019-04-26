Aledo’s Morris, Davis each earn gold to qualify for state; Bearcats’ sprint relay team advances to Saturday’s finals

They came into the Class 5A, Region I Track and Field Meet as defending state champions in their respective events, and they both will now have a chance to defend their titles.

Aledo junior Graydon Morris won the boys’ 3,200-meter run Friday morning and senior Zach Davis captured gold in boys’ pole vault this afternoon as each have advanced to the state track meet.

Morris’ winning time was 9:15.15, more than eight seconds faster than second-place finisher Ryan Schumaker of Grapevine. Morris will run again Saturday in the boys’ 1,600-meter run. He is also defending state champion in the 1,600.

Davis’ winning mark was 16-0, as he captured his second consecutive regional championship in boys’ pole vault.

In running preliminaries, the Bearcats 4×100 relay team of Money Parks, DeMarco Roberts, BJ Allen and Jase McClellan was one of eight relay teams that qualified for the 4×100 finals on Saturday.

Aledo schedule for Saturday