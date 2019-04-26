203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Aledo’s Morris, Davis each earn gold to qualify for state; Bearcats’ sprint relay team advances to Saturday’s finals

23 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo senior Zach Davis easily clears the bar Friday afternoon during boys' pole vault at the regional track meet in Lubbock. Davis won the event and will advance to the state meet. Photo by Tony Eierdam

They came into the Class 5A, Region I Track and Field Meet as defending state champions in their respective events, and they both will now have a chance to defend their titles.

Aledo junior Graydon Morris won the boys’ 3,200-meter run Friday morning and senior Zach Davis captured gold in boys’ pole vault this afternoon as each have advanced to the state track meet.

Morris’ winning time was 9:15.15, more than eight seconds faster than second-place finisher Ryan Schumaker of Grapevine. Morris will run again Saturday in the boys’ 1,600-meter run. He is also defending state champion in the 1,600.

Davis’ winning mark was 16-0, as he captured his second consecutive regional championship in boys’ pole vault.

In running preliminaries, the Bearcats 4×100 relay team of Money Parks, DeMarco Roberts, BJ Allen and Jase McClellan was one of eight relay teams that qualified for the 4×100 finals on Saturday.

Aledo schedule for Saturday

  • 9 a.m. – Evan Jokerst, boys’ discus
  • 11 a.m. – Max Newell, boys’ high jump
  • Noon – Sierra White, Hannah Fay, girls’ pole vault
  • 2:30 p.m. – Boys’ 4×100 relay finals
  • 4:40 p.m – Gracie Morris, girls’ 1,600-meter run; Graydon Morris, Cooper Goggans, boys’ 1,600-meter run
    Aledo junior Graydon Morris crosses the finish line to win the boys’ 3,200-meter run Friday morning at the regional track meet in Lubbock. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Events Calendar

« April 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
Sat 27

Willow Park Palooza

April 27 @ 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sat 27

Swing Dance

April 27 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm