Aledo High School to host District 4-5A Track and Field meet beginning Wednesday

Aledo High School will host the 2019 District 4-5A Track and Field meet beginning Wednesday at Bearcat Stadium. Field events start at 10 a.m. each day. The varsity 3,200-meter run will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and preliminary races begin at 2 p.m. Running finals will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Below is a complete list of events and start times.

DISTRICT 4-5A TRACK & FIELD MEET

APRIL 3-4, 2019

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

10:00AM 11:30AM

Varsity Pole Vault Boys (10’) Girls (6’ 6”)

Varsity Discus Girls Boys

Varsity Shot Put Boys Girls

Varsity High Jump Boys (5’ 6”) Girls (4’ 6”)

Varsity Triple Jump Girls

Varsity Long Jump Boys

Shot, Discus, Long, Triple – Varsity 3 Preliminary Attempts

Top 8 to Finals

RUNNING

10 AM 3200M Final VG/VB

2 PM 100M Hurdles VG

110M Hurdles VB

2:30 PM 100M VG/VB

3 PM 400M VG/VB

3:40 PM 300M Hurdles VG/VB

4:10 PM 200M VG/VB

Thursday, April 4, 2019

Noon

Field events

Triple Jump VB / JVB / JVG

Long Jump VG / JVG / JVB

Discus JVG / JVB

Shot Put JVB / JVG

Pole Vault JVB (8’ 6”) / JVG (6’)

High Jump JVG (4’ 4”) / JVB (5’ 4”)

Shot, Discus, Long, Triple – Varsity 3 Preliminary Attempts Top 8 to Finals

JV 4 Jumps/Throws No Finals

Noon 3200m JVG / JVB

Running Finals

JVG/VG/JVB/VB

4 PM 4x100M Relay

4:20PM 800M

4:40PM 100M Hurdles

110M Hurdles

5 PM 100M

5 PM 4x200M Relay

5:40 PM 400M

6 PM 300M Hurdles

6:20 PM 200M

6:40 PM 1600M

7 PM 4x400M Relay

