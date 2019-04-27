Aledo adds three more gold medals at regional track meet; Bearcats’ sprint relay qualifies for state

Aledo long distance runners Graydon Morris and Gracie Morris each earned gold medals for first-place finishes in their respective 1,600-meter runs and pole vaulter Sierra White also earned gold in girls’ pole vault Saturday at the Class 5A, Region I Track and Field Meet at Lowrey Field in Lubbock as the trio advances to the state meet.

Also, the Bearcats’ 4×100 relay team of Money Parks, DeMarco Roberts, BJ Allen and Jase McClellan ran a school-record time of 41.54 to place second and qualify for the state meet in Austin.

The top two finishers in each event at the regional meet advance to the state meet.

Aledo finished the regional meet with five gold medals, and qualified four individuals in five events and the boys’ relay team to the state meet.

Graydon Morris, who had won the boys’ 3,200-meter run on Friday, will have a chance to defend his state championships in both races after posting a winning time of 4:23.2 in the 1600.

Gracie Morris, who had fought a year-long injury and could not compete at the regional meet last year, will return to the state meet in the girls’ 1,600-meter run after posting a winning time of 5:15.26.

After finishing second last year at the regional meet, White easily bested the competition with a mark of 10-6 to place first in pole vault. A senior, she has qualified for the state meet in pole vault for the fourth consecutive year.

For the complete story and for complete Aledo results see the May 3 issue of The Community News.

Aledo state qualifiers

Graydon Morris – boys’ 1,600-meter run*; boys’ 3,200-meter run*

Gracie Morris – girls 1,600-meter run*

Zach Davis – boys’ pole vault*

Sierra White – girls’ pole vault*

Bearcats’ 4×100 relay team

* – won event