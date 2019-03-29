Weatherford robbery suspect arrested

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday evening in connection with an aggravated robbery following a high-speed pursuit.

About 10 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Dollar General Store located at 102 Stonebridge Road in Weatherford, in reference to an aggravated robbery.

While en route to the call, Parker County Communications advised deputies an older model gold car fled the scene occupied by a Hispanic male, wearing a black ball cap, gray shirt, and blue jeans. Sheriff’s communicators also advised deputies the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Sheriff’s deputies canvassed the area, locating a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle on FM 51.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which turned onto Veal Station Road speeding in excess of 100 miles-per-hour in an attempt to flee the deputies.

Deputies briefly lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle when they turned around to follow him, locating him near the Precinct 1 Barn driving very slowly with no lights on. When the suspect spotted the deputies, the suspect sped down Veal Station Road continuing without lights on. The chase continued until the suspect crashed the vehicle in the 4900 block of Midway Road into a fence post. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as the robbery suspect, climbed over to the passenger seat and out the passenger side door and was apprehended by deputies. The suspect was identified as Cristian R. Vilchiz-Garcia, 25.

Deputies observed a shotgun in the passenger seat along with a large amount of loose currency, later confirmed to be stolen from the Dollar General. The vehicle, a gold 1998 Nissan passenger car, had not been reported as stolen, but was later found that the owner of the vehicle had not given the suspect permission to use it.

A routine check of the suspect revealed he was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance.

Cristian R. Vilchiz-Garcia was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, and evading arrest detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.

“In checking with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), their agency has issued a detainee on this suspect,” said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler. “As per policy with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, we honor all ICE detainers.”

As of Friday morning, the suspect remains incarcerated on a no-bond.