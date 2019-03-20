203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Two at the top: Ladycats, Bearcats win respective district diamond games as both stay undefeated in 4-5A

1 day ago
Aledo left fielder Marissa Powell elevates to make a catch during the Ladycats' 12-1 win over Wichita Falls Rider Tuesday night at Wichita Falls. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball squad won respective District 4-5A games on the road today.

Ladycats 12, WF Rider 1

Aledo pounded 14 hits, including three triples, and scored in six of seven innings to take a 12-1 win over Wichita Falls Rider Tuesday night at Sunrise Optimist Field in Wichita Falls.

The win raises the first-place Ladycats’ district mark to 3-0. Aledo will play next in a non-district game at 7 p.m. Friday at The Colony.

Freshman pitcher Kayleigh Smith retired the first 10 batters she faced and carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning. Smith did not walk a batter while allowing three hits and striking out six in seven innings.

Bearcats 9, Abilene Cooper 2

Aledo pitcher Logan Hewitt struck out nine batters and pitched the distance to lead the Bearcats to a 9-2 victory over Abilene Cooper Tuesday night at Cooper High School.

The win raises the state-ranked No. 6 Bearcats to 3-0 in district play. The Bearcats will continue district play at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Wichita Falls Rider.

Hewitt allowed only one earned run, gave up six hits and did not walk a batter in seven innings.

For the complete stories of both games see the March 22 issue of The Community News.

