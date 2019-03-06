Travis Wayne Tubbs

Travis Wayne Tubbs of Aledo passed away on March 6, 2019, after a long illness.

Travis was born in Arkansas on February 28, 1936, raised in Mississippi, but got to Texas as soon as he was able. He joined the U.S. Marines just before his 18th birthday and was deployed to Japan and Hawaii after stateside training.

He had a successful career as a construction business owner and was active in several church ministries throughout his life. Wayne had a heart for service and started and led bus ministries in Midland, Garland, and east Texas. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved being outside in nature and knew the habitat and routine of just about every animal. One of his passions included aviation and anything with wings. He reached one of his goals when he obtained his private pilot’s license, allowing him the opportunities to fly his Cessna across the US to visit family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Thomas Tubbs Sr.; mother, Viola Beatrice Ellis Tubbs; his brothers, Carl Thomas Jr. and Mayo Ellis; and sister, Betty Jo Tubbs Hopper.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Alice Gayle of Aledo; sister, Billie Jean Tubbs Sherron of Cleveland, Mississippi; brothers, Royal Danny of White Oak, Texas and Charles Ernest of Dallas; sons, Mayo and his wife Kriszta, of Aledo and Lenny and his wife, Sandy, of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Travis of Portland, Oregon; Justin of Atlanta, Georgia; Jennifer of Los Angeles, California; Zachary, Sarah and Christina of Aledo. He also has one great-granddaughter, Everlea Loral of Atlanta, Georgia.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Chapel of the Aledo United Methodist Church, 100 Pecan Drive.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to your favorite charity or local hospice care centers.

Services in care of White’s Funeral Home.

The Community News

March 8, 2019