Softball Ladycats cruise to 13-3 win in district opener; Bearcats down Wichita Falls in 4-5A baseball opener

Aledo freshman pitcher Kayleigh Smith allowed just four hits and did not issue a walk to lead the Ladycats to a 13-3 victory over Abilene Wylie Tuesday afternoon in the District 4-5A softball opener at the Aledo High School softball field.

The Ladycats broke open the game with an eight-run fourth inning. Morgan Brown, who had already hit a triple, doubled in the fourth to drive in a run, and Heidi Fischer followed with a two-RBI double. Audrey Pearce also drove in a pair of runs on a line-drive single.

Freshman lead-off hitter Macy Graf finished with four hits, and Madysen Boutwell crushed a three-run double in the four-run second inning.

Bearcats open 4-5A baseball season with win

The Bearcats also opened District 4-5A play at home today with a convincing 8-1 victory over Wichita Falls High School.

Jaden Ard earned the win on the hill, allowing four hits and striking out 10.

Jake Bishop led the ‘Cats at the plate with two hits, and he achieved a rare feat when he drove in two runs on a deep sacrifice fly near the left-field line.

Nathen Fingar added a hit and drove in a pair of runs.

Aledo soccer teams split

Staying at the top of the girls’ District 4-5A standings, the Aledo Ladycats held on for a 2-1 victory over Wichita Falls High School on Senior Night at Bearcat Stadium.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district record to 5-0-1. The Aledo ladies can clinch the district championship with a win over Wichita Falls Rider at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Ashlyn Laughley and Brooke Jones each scored a goal in the first half, with one assisting the other on the goals.

Wichita Falls scored a goal with 2:19 left in the half as Aledo led 2-1 at the break.

The Ladycats dominated play in the second half, but neither team scored a goal in the final 40 minutes as the Ladycats held on to the win and inch closer to a district title.

In boys’ District 4-5A action, the Bearcats fell 3-0 to league-leading Wichita Falls at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

For the complete story on all four games see the March 8 issue of The Community News.

District 4-5A soccer

Girls

Aledo 5-0-1

WF Rider 4-0-1

Wichita Falls HS 1-3-2

Abilene Cooper 1-4-1

Abilene Wylie 0-4-1

Boys

Wichita Falls HS 5-0-1

WF Rider 4-0-1

Aledo 2-3-1

Abilene Cooper 1-5-0

Abilene Wylie 0-4-1

Tuesday: girls, Aledo 2, Wichita Falls High School 1; WF Rider 1, Abilene Cooper 0; boys, Wichita Falls HS 3, Aledo 0; WF Rider 2, Abilene Cooper 1.