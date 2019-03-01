Soccer Bearcats to celebrate Senior Night; Ladycats on road

Both Aledo High School soccer teams will continue respective District 4-5A action today against Abilene Wylie.
The Bearcats will also celebrate Senior Night with festivities getting under way at 6:15 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium after the junior varsity match. The varsity match will begin at 7 p.m.
The Ladycats will travel to Abilene and face Wylie at 7 p.m. at Wylie High School.
District 4-5A
Girls
Aledo 3-0-1
WF Rider 3-0-1
Abilene Cooper 1-2-1
Wichita Falls HS 0-2-2
Abilene Wylie 0-2-2
Boys
Wichita Falls HS 3-0-1
WF Rider 3-0-1
Aledo 1-2-1
Abilene Cooper 1-3-0
Abilene Wylie 0-3-1
Today: Girls, Aledo at Abilene Wylie; Abilene Cooper at Wichita Falls. Boys, Abilene Wylie at Aledo; Wichita Falls at Abilene Cooper.
