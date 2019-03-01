203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Soccer Bearcats to celebrate Senior Night; Ladycats on road

17 hours ago
1 Min Read

Both Aledo High School soccer teams will continue respective District 4-5A action today against Abilene Wylie.

The Bearcats will also celebrate Senior Night with festivities getting under way at 6:15 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium after the junior varsity match. The varsity match will begin at 7 p.m.

The Ladycats will travel to Abilene and face Wylie at 7 p.m. at Wylie High School.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo                                    3-0-1

WF Rider                              3-0-1

Abilene Cooper                 1-2-1

Wichita Falls HS                0-2-2

Abilene Wylie                    0-2-2

Boys

Wichita Falls HS                3-0-1

WF Rider                              3-0-1

Aledo                                    1-2-1

Abilene Cooper                 1-3-0

Abilene Wylie                    0-3-1

Today: Girls, Aledo at Abilene Wylie; Abilene Cooper at Wichita Falls. Boys, Abilene Wylie at Aledo; Wichita Falls at Abilene Cooper.

 

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 02

BDGA Clay Shoot

March 2
Mon 04

Rotary Club of Aledo

March 4 @ 11:30 am
Thu 07

Governor’s Small Business Workshop

March 7 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thu 07

Back to the 80s

March 7 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 07

Singing Men of Texas

March 7 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 09

Dog Adoptions

March 9 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sun 10

Cat Adoptions

March 10 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wed 13

Successful workplace culture program

March 13 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 16

Dog Adoptions

March 16 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 16

Art in Action

March 16 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: