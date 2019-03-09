Rider gets past Ladycats, 2-1, in key girls’ District 4-5A match

Wichita Falls Rider scored a goal in each half to come away with a 2-1 win over the Aledo Ladycats Friday afternoon in a key girls’ District 4-5A soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 5-1-1, while Rider raised its district mark to 5-0-1.

Rider scored the lone goal of the first half, taking a 1-0 lead on a 13-yard free kick from the right side.

Aledo goalkeeper Emma Davis came up with three saves in the opening half, including two leaping saves.

The Ladycats best chance to score in the first 40 minutes came with 15:07 remaining. Brooke Jones was awarded a free kick from 30 yards out, and her high shot was on goal. However, the ball caromed off the cross bar, and a rebounder header by Grace Ornelas flew over the cross bar.

The Ladycats tied the score, 1-1, with 30:54 left in the second half when Ashlyn Laughley chipped a high kick from the right side. On the play, Rider’s keeper came out to try and smother the ball, but Laughley hustle to the ball and got the shot off as it sailed into the open net.

Rider did not take much time to regain the lead. Just four minutes later, the Lady Raiders scored a goal from within the penalty area with 30:32 left in the second half to take a 2-1 lead.

The Ladycats had an excellent chance to tie the game late. Aledo was awarded a corner kick with 1;22 left to play, but Hunter Jones’ header off a Brooke Jones corner kick was saved as Rider hung on for the win.

The Ladycats will conclude district action at 1 p.m. Monday at home against Abilene Cooper.

WF Rider 4, Bearcats 0

Wichita Falls Rider defeated the Aledo Bearcats, 4-0, Friday night in a boys’ District 4-5A soccer match at Bearcat Stadium.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 2-4-1 in district play, while Rider raises its 4-5A mark to 5-0-1.

The Bearcats will conclude district action at 5 p.m. Monday at Abilene Cooper.