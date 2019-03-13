Patti Keck

Patti Ruth (Dyer) Keck died early on Tuesday, March 13, 2019, from natural causes.

Patti was born to Omer Floyd Dyer and Ellen Avis (Tinsley) Dyer on April 20, 1936, on the family farm in Spade, Texas.

She graduated from Littlefield High School. By that time, her parents had a boarding house in Littlefield, and one of the boarders liked to watch television with her father. That boarder was Fred Keck, who she fell in love with, and married on February 14, 1954, at her parents home. She and Fred were married for 50 years before his passing in 2004.

Patti Loved music, especially Rogers and Hammerstein musicals, and would often be heard singing songs from My Fair Lady or The Sound of Music around the house. Her favorite song was “Goodnight My Someone” from The Music Man.

Patti’s love for music led her to sing for a number of years in the choir at First United Methodist Church in Weatherford.

In addition to music, Patti studied and became a registered massage therapist, and she also loved to paint. She produced several artworks in acrylic.

Patti was the originator and writer of the “Cook of the Week” column that appeared for several years in The Community News.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; brother Doyle Dyer and wife, Alice; brother Walter Dyer and wife, Lena; brother Travis Dyer; brother Jack Dyer; and sister Eloise Hammett and husband James.

Survivors include two sons: John (Randy) Keck of Aledo and Steve Keck of Weatherford; two grandsons, Scott Keck and fiancé Carissa Vanessa of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Eric Keck and wife Michaela of Dallas; sisters-in-law Joyce Dyer of Seymour, Texas, Christine Dyer of Dallas, and Dorothy Barker of Fort Worth; her friend and caregiver Patricia Senaratne; two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family requests that donations be made to the charity of choice in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements with White’s Funeral Home in Weatherford are pending at press time.

The Community News

March 15, 2019