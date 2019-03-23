203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

No. 6 Bearcats extend lead in District 4-5A after 10-0 victory over Wichita Falls Rider

1 day ago
2 Min Read
Aledo starting pitcher Jaden Ard fires a fast ball in the first inning of the Bearcats' 10-0 win over Wichita Falls Rider Friday at Aledo. Photo by Tony Eierdam

State-ranked No. 6 Aledo pounded 13 hits and pitchers Jaden Ard and Tyler Moore combined for a shutout as the Bearcats cruised to a 10-0 victory over Wichita Falls Rider in a District 4-5A game Friday at Aledo that was called in the bottom of the fifth inning on run rule.

The win gives the Bearcats a 14-2 overall record and a 4-0 district mark, while Rider falls to 2-2 in district play. After the first third of the 4-5A slate, the Bearcats hold a two-game lead at the top of the district standings.

Ard was the winning pitcher, allowing no runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings. Moore came on in the fifth and retired all three batters he faced.

The Bearcats jumped on Rider for five runs in the first inning. Jake Bishop led off with a triple and scored on a single from Max Lucas. Nathen Fingar drove in Lucas with a fielder’s choice ground out before the next batter, Zach Reinert, blasted a two-RBI double that drove in Lucas and Creed Willems, who had reached on a walk.

Fingar scored later for a 5-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Autry Johnson.

Aledo added three runs in the second inning for a commanding 8-0 lead. Bishop led off with a base hit and scored on a Garrison Berkley triple. Berkley would score later on a passed ball, as would Will Sisk, who was courtesy running for Willems.

In the third inning, Tripp Jones led off with a double and scored three batters later on a Berkley base hit for a 9-0 cushion. Aledo closed the scoring and stopped the game when Logan Hewitt tripled and scored on a base hit by Easton Walker.

The Bearcats will continue district play at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Wichita Falls High School at Hoskins Field in Wichita Falls.

District 4-5A

Aledo                                    4-0

WF Rider                              2-2

Abilene Cooper                 2-2

Abilene Wylie                    2-2

Wichita Falls HS                0-4

Friday: Aledo 10, Wichita Falls Rider 0; Abilene Wylie 10, Wichita Falls High School 0

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sun 24

Cat Adoptions

March 24 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tue 26

Aledo Community Lions Club

March 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Tue 26

Storm Spotter Training Program

March 26 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 28

Alzheimer’s Association to host annual spring symposium

March 28 @ 8:30 am
Thu 28

Businessmen’s Lunch Meeting

March 28 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Thu 28

Special Needs Program

March 28 @ 6:00 pm
Sat 30

Bush Legacy Republican Women to host Diamond & Silk

March 30 @ 6:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: