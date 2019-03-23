No. 6 Bearcats extend lead in District 4-5A after 10-0 victory over Wichita Falls Rider

State-ranked No. 6 Aledo pounded 13 hits and pitchers Jaden Ard and Tyler Moore combined for a shutout as the Bearcats cruised to a 10-0 victory over Wichita Falls Rider in a District 4-5A game Friday at Aledo that was called in the bottom of the fifth inning on run rule.

The win gives the Bearcats a 14-2 overall record and a 4-0 district mark, while Rider falls to 2-2 in district play. After the first third of the 4-5A slate, the Bearcats hold a two-game lead at the top of the district standings.

Ard was the winning pitcher, allowing no runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings. Moore came on in the fifth and retired all three batters he faced.

The Bearcats jumped on Rider for five runs in the first inning. Jake Bishop led off with a triple and scored on a single from Max Lucas. Nathen Fingar drove in Lucas with a fielder’s choice ground out before the next batter, Zach Reinert, blasted a two-RBI double that drove in Lucas and Creed Willems, who had reached on a walk.

Fingar scored later for a 5-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Autry Johnson.

Aledo added three runs in the second inning for a commanding 8-0 lead. Bishop led off with a base hit and scored on a Garrison Berkley triple. Berkley would score later on a passed ball, as would Will Sisk, who was courtesy running for Willems.

In the third inning, Tripp Jones led off with a double and scored three batters later on a Berkley base hit for a 9-0 cushion. Aledo closed the scoring and stopped the game when Logan Hewitt tripled and scored on a base hit by Easton Walker.

The Bearcats will continue district play at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Wichita Falls High School at Hoskins Field in Wichita Falls.

District 4-5A

Aledo 4-0

WF Rider 2-2

Abilene Cooper 2-2

Abilene Wylie 2-2

Wichita Falls HS 0-4

Friday: Aledo 10, Wichita Falls Rider 0; Abilene Wylie 10, Wichita Falls High School 0