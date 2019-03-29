Ladycats get past Amarillo, 3-1, to advance to second round of Class 5A soccer playoffs

Aledo broke open a tied match with two goals in the second half as the Ladycats defeated Amarillo, 3-1, Friday afternoon in a girls’ Class 5A bi-district soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The Ladycats (17-2-5) will advance to the area round and face the winner of the El Paso Chapin/El Paso Bel Air bi-district match.

Playing against a 20-25 miles-per-hour wind, the Ladycats scored the lone goal of the opening half. Freshman forward Ashlyn Laughley sent a pass to the right side to Caroline Miller, who beat the Sandies’ goalkeeper for a goal with 20:52 left in the opening half.

The Ladycats defense was so strong in the first half that Amarillo – with the strong wind behind its back – did not register a shot on goal. Aledo recorded three shots in the first half.

Amarillo tied the match at the beginning of the second half, but four minutes later the Ladycats took the lead for good when Brooke Jones – off a feed from Megan Crawford – buried a 24-yard shot from the middle to give Aledo a 2-1 lead.

The Ladycats closed the scoring when with 23:30 left to play Grace Orneles sent a header to Laughley, who chipped a shot over the pursuing Amarillo ‘keeper from 13 yards out for a 3-1 lead.

Aledo finished with 11 shots on goal, eight of which came in the second half.

Aledo goalkeeper Emma Davis turned back five Amarillo shots in the second half to collect the win.