Ladycats end District 4-5A soccer season with 6-0 win over Abilene Cooper

Scoring three goals in each half, the Aledo Ladycats cruised to a 6-0 victory over Abilene Cooper Monday afternoon in the girls’ District 4-5A finale at Bearcat Stadium.

The Ladycats finish district play with a 6-1-1 record and 20 points in the standings. Although temporarily in first place, Wichita Falls Rider, with 16 points in the standings, still has two district matches remaining including tonight against winless Abilene Wylie.

Rider can clinch the district championship with a win tonight over Wylie and a win on March 18 against Wichita Falls High School. Rider has defeated both teams by a combined score of 5-0 earlier in district play.

Hunter Jones opened the scoring with a goal on a header following a corner kick by Brooke Jones. Jones would finish the match with four assists.

Later in the first half, a goal each by Ashlyn Laughley and Jones – who followed her shot and scored on the rebound – gave Aledo a 3-0 halftime cushion.

Grace Ornelas scored two goals in a span of 1:30 midway through the second half for a 5-0 lead, and Grave Bertram closed the scoring with a goal from in front of the net. Caroline Miller earned the assist on Ornelas’ second goal, while Jones added her fourth assist on Bertram’s score.

Goalkeepers Emma Davis and Emily Thomas combined for the shutout.

Abilene Cooper 3, Bearcats 2

Abilene Cooper outlasted the Aledo Bearcats, 3-2, in the Bearcats’ district finale Monday at Abilene.

The Bearcats finish district play with a 2-5-1 record, while Cooper – with a District 4-5A match left to play – raised its district mark to 2-5.

The Bearcats have clinched a playoff spot and will be either the third or fourth seed from the district in the Class 5A playoffs.

Tyler Detinger and Harper Smith each scored a goal for the Bearcats, with Connor Steele and Chris Aguilar each earning an assist.

Softball Ladycats win to stay unbeaten in District 4-5A

The Aledo Ladycats moved to 2-0 in district play after defeating Wichita Falls High School, 10-1, Monday night at Wichita Falls.

The Ladycats are scheduled to play a non-district game at home against Northwest at noon on Wednesday.

Aledo will return to district play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 against Wichita Falls Rider at Sunrise Optimist Field in Wichita Falls.

For more on each game see the March 15 issue of The Community News.