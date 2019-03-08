203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Ladycats can clinch District 4-5A soccer championship with win today at WF Rider; Bearcats host Raiders in key boys’ match

19 hours ago
2 Min Read

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams will continue respective District 4-5A play today with plenty on the line for both teams.

The Ladycats can clinch the district championship with a win over Rider. A win would give the Ladycats 20 points in the standings, while Rider – with two district matches remaining after today – could only get to 19 points. The Ladycats won in a shootout when the teams met earlier in league play.

The match will begin at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The Bearcats can seal the third seed in the district in the playoffs with a win over Rider. The Raiders slipped past the Bearcats, 2-1, the first time these teams met in district play.

In other AHS sports today, both Bearcats boys’ golf teams will be in action in the Aledo home tournament, the Bearcat Brawl, at Split Rail Links & Golf Club. Action continues today and will conclude Saturday with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The Bearcats baseball team is playing at the Northwest tournament today and Saturday, while the Ladycats softball team will play at 7 p.m. today at Krum.

District 4-5A soccer

Girls

Aledo                                    5-0-1 (17 points)

WF Rider                              4-0-1 (13 points)

Wichita Falls HS                1-3-2

Abilene Cooper                 1-4-1

Abilene Wylie                    0-4-1

Boys

Wichita Falls HS                5-0-1

WF Rider                              4-0-1

Aledo                                    2-3-1

Abilene Cooper                 1-5-0

Abilene Wylie                    0-4-1

Today: Girls, Aledo at Wichita Falls Rider, 5 p.m. Memorial Stadium; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls, 7 p.m. Boys, Wichita Falls Rider at Aledo, 7 p.m.,; Wichita Falls at Abilene Wylie, 7 p.m.

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 09

Dog Adoptions

March 9 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 09

NAACP Meeting

March 9 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sun 10

Cat Adoptions

March 10 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wed 13

Successful workplace culture program

March 13 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 14

Clark Gardens — Landscape and Legacy

March 14 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 16

Dog Adoptions

March 16 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 16

Art in Action

March 16 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mon 18

Rotary Club of Aledo

March 18 @ 11:30 am
Thu 21

East Parker County Day at the Capitol

March 21 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 23

March for Meals

March 23 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: