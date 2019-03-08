Ladycats can clinch District 4-5A soccer championship with win today at WF Rider; Bearcats host Raiders in key boys’ match

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams will continue respective District 4-5A play today with plenty on the line for both teams.

The Ladycats can clinch the district championship with a win over Rider. A win would give the Ladycats 20 points in the standings, while Rider – with two district matches remaining after today – could only get to 19 points. The Ladycats won in a shootout when the teams met earlier in league play.

The match will begin at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The Bearcats can seal the third seed in the district in the playoffs with a win over Rider. The Raiders slipped past the Bearcats, 2-1, the first time these teams met in district play.

In other AHS sports today, both Bearcats boys’ golf teams will be in action in the Aledo home tournament, the Bearcat Brawl, at Split Rail Links & Golf Club. Action continues today and will conclude Saturday with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The Bearcats baseball team is playing at the Northwest tournament today and Saturday, while the Ladycats softball team will play at 7 p.m. today at Krum.

District 4-5A soccer

Girls

Aledo 5-0-1 (17 points)

WF Rider 4-0-1 (13 points)

Wichita Falls HS 1-3-2

Abilene Cooper 1-4-1

Abilene Wylie 0-4-1

Boys

Wichita Falls HS 5-0-1

WF Rider 4-0-1

Aledo 2-3-1

Abilene Cooper 1-5-0

Abilene Wylie 0-4-1

Today: Girls, Aledo at Wichita Falls Rider, 5 p.m. Memorial Stadium; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls, 7 p.m. Boys, Wichita Falls Rider at Aledo, 7 p.m.,; Wichita Falls at Abilene Wylie, 7 p.m.