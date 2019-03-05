Ladycats, Bearcats begin respective district diamond action today; soccer Ladycats to host Senior Night

Aledo High School will have three teams at home today in respective District 4-5A play and one on the road as baseball, softball and soccer action continue.
The Ladycats softball team will open District 4-5A play at 4:30 p.m. (note the time change) at home against Abilene Wylie, and across the walk, the Bearcats baseball team will open 4-5A action by hosting Wichita Falls High School at 5 p.m.
At Bearcat Stadium, the Ladycats soccer team will have Senior Night festivities beginning at 6:15 p.m. followed by their match against Wichita Falls at 7 p.m.
The lone road game for Aledo is in boys’ soccer as the Bearcats take on Wichita Falls High School at 7 p.m. at Wichita Falls ISD Memorial Stadium.
District 4-5A soccer
Girls
Aledo 4-0-1
WF Rider 3-0-1
Wichita Falls HS 1-2-2
Abilene Cooper 1-3-1
Abilene Wylie 0-4-1
Today: Wichita Falls HS at Aledo; WF Rider at Abilene Cooper
Boys
Wichita Falls HS 4-0-1
WF Rider 3-0-1
Aledo 2-2-1
Abilene Cooper 1-4-0
Abilene Wylie 0-4-1
Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls HS (Memorial Stadium), Abilene Cooper at WF Rider
