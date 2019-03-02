James “Jim” Richard Zeeb, 67, of Hudson Oaks, passed away February 27, 2019.

Jim was born to Charles and Marie Zeeb in New York City on April 2, 1951. He was a proud member of the Texas Christian University Active Alumni Association, the Sigma Chi Fraternity Chapter at TCU, and a part of the TCU Hall of Fame for Shot Put and Discus. Jim retired after 35 years as an accounting auditor for Interstate Battery and most recently worked at the local Home Depot.

He was a former board member of the Aledo Youth Association and had a heart for all sports. He also loved hunting deer and hogs when he had spare time. He was known to many as “Zeeb”, a friend to all and willing to do whatever was asked.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy Zeeb of Hudson Oaks; sons; Brett Zeeb of Denton, Asher Zeeb and wife, Jessica, of McKinney and daughter, Chandler Zeeb of Willow Park; Grandson, Zane Zeeb of Denton; Brother Rusty Zeeb and wife Mardi of Aledo. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his nephew, Zachary Zeeb.

A Celebration of Life was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 16250 Old Weatherford Road in Aledo.

The Community News

March 8, 2019