Jeannie Marie Jennings

Jeannie Marie Munoz Jennings (nee Lubischer), 59, of Willow Park, loving mother, daughter, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, of natural causes.

Jeannie was born in Topeka, Kansas on July 4, 1959, to Thomas J. and the late Bonnie Lubischer.

She lived in many different locations in the United States and Europe as a daughter in an Air Force family before settling in Weatherford.

She married Richard Munoz and they had two sons, Ricky and Joey. Later, after Richard’s death, she married Don Jennings, becoming a horse enthusiast in Santo, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Lubischer; husband, Richard Munoz; son, Ricky Munoz; and husband, Don Jennings.

She leaves behind son, Joey Munoz; father, Thomas Lubischer; sisters, Betty Ann Melanson and husband, Mark, Janice Clarke, Trish Carocci and husband, Mike; companion, David Rumford; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She will be remembered for her big heart and love of family.

“Always my Sister, Forever my Friend”

Graveside gathering: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford.

The Community News

March 22, 2019