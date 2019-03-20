203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

Jeannie Marie Jennings

1 day ago
1 Min Read
Jeannie Marie Jennings

Jeannie Marie Munoz Jennings (nee Lubischer), 59, of Willow Park, loving mother, daughter, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, of natural causes.

Jeannie was born in Topeka, Kansas on July 4, 1959, to Thomas J. and the late Bonnie Lubischer.

She lived in many different locations in the United States and Europe as a daughter in an Air Force family before settling in Weatherford.

She married Richard Munoz and they had two sons, Ricky and Joey. Later, after Richard’s death, she married Don Jennings, becoming a horse enthusiast in Santo, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Lubischer; husband, Richard Munoz; son, Ricky Munoz; and husband, Don Jennings.

She leaves behind son, Joey Munoz; father, Thomas Lubischer; sisters, Betty Ann Melanson and husband, Mark, Janice Clarke, Trish Carocci and husband, Mike; companion, David Rumford; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She will be remembered for her big heart and love of family.

“Always my Sister, Forever my Friend”

Graveside gathering: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford.

The Community News
March 22, 2019

About the author

View All Posts

admin

3,611 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Thu 21

East Parker County Day at the Capitol

March 21 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 23

March for Meals

March 23 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 23

Dog Adoptions

March 23 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 23

AG Backers Auction and Dinner

March 23 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 23

Aledo AdvoCats Glow Run

March 23 @ 8:00 pm
Sun 24

Cat Adoptions

March 24 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tue 26

Aledo Community Lions Club

March 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Tue 26

Storm Spotter Training Program

March 26 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 28

Alzheimer’s Association to host annual spring symposium

March 28 @ 8:30 am
Thu 28

Businessmen’s Lunch Meeting

March 28 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: