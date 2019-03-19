Former Bearcat shot and killed in apartment brawl

Donnie Evans, a former varsity football player in Aledo, was shot and killed in a Fort Worth apartment brawl Sunday night, March 17.

The brawl reportedly involved 50 people in the 8000 block of Joshua Drive in south Fort Worth.

Evans played as a running back on the Aledo freshman team in 2014 and on the varsity in 2015 and 2016 before transferring to Crowley for a half semester and then to West Virginia.

Jeff Brazzell knew Evans when he was a younger student in a local track club.

“When I was coaching Mach I, I knew Donnie because he ran for Hallmark Track Club. I came to know him more personally as he became a student/athlete at Aledo Middle School and High School,” Brazzell said. “He was a very talented young man with a great personality. He always had an infectious smile and was very respectful. You can’t speak of Aledo football with out mentioning ‘Lil’ Donnie Evans.”

Evans was a freshman at Tyler Junior College.