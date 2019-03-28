Elizabeth Allanach selected to Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State basketball team

Aledo senior guard Elizabeth Allanach was selected to the 2019 Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State basketball team, it was announced this afternoon.

The award adds to Allanach’s list as she was also selected District 4-5A’s Most Valuable Player.

TGCA selects All-State teams in basketball for conferences 1A through 6A.

Selections are made by the TGCA All-State Committee at their annual meeting during the UIL State Basketball Tournament from nominations submitted by TGCA member coaches.

The Committee members are selected by their peers during the regional meetings at Summer Clinic in July each year.