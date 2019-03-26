203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




District unbeaten Ladycats, Bearcats take to road today to continue 4-5A diamond action

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the state-ranked No. 6 Bearcats baseball team will each continue District 4-5A diamond play today on the road.

The Ladycats will put first place on the line when they face another district unbeaten squad, Abilene Cooper, who at 2-0 are one-half game behind the 3-0 Ladycats.

Note the time change: the varsity game will be played at 4 p.m. at Abilene Cooper High School with the junior varsity game to follow.

The No. 6 and district-leading Bearcats will begin the second third of district play when they travel to Wichita Falls to face Wichita Falls High School. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Hoskins Field in Wichita Falls.

District 4-5A

Softball

Aledo                                    3-0

Abilene Cooper                  2-0

Abilene Wylie                    1-1

WF Rider                            0-2

Wichita Falls HS                0-3

Today: Aledo at Abilene Cooper; Abilene Wylie at WF Rider

Baseball

Aledo                                   4-0

WF Rider                             2-2

Abilene Cooper                 2-2

Abilene Wylie                    2-2

Wichita Falls HS                0-4

Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls High School; WF Rider at Abilene Cooper

 

