Cooper takes half-game lead in District 4-5A after 3-2 win over Ladycats; Hewitt fans 12 to help Bearcats stay undefeated in 4-5A

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and Bearcats baseball team played respective District 4-5A road games today.

Abilene Cooper 3, Ladycats 2

Abilene Cooper had four hits and took advantage of an error to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off win over the Aledo Ladycats in a key District 4-5A softball game Tuesday at Cooper High School.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 3-1 in district play, while Cooper stays undefeated in 4-5A with a 3-0 mark.

Aledo swatted 12 hits in the game while Cooper was limited five hits. Marissa Powell scored both Aledo runs, the last in the top of the seventh when she was driven in by Alana Smith for a 2-1 lead.

However, Cooper – which had brought up only one batter above the minimum before the seventh inning – scored twice in the bottom of the frame to take the win.

Bearcats 7, Wichita Falls High School 1

Aledo scored two runs in the sixth and added four in the seventh for a 7-1 victory over Wichita Falls High School Tuesday night at Wichita Falls in a District 4-5A baseball game.

The win keeps the state-ranked No. 6 Bearcats undefeated in district play with a 5-0 record, while Old High drops to 0-5.

Logan Hewitt was the winning pitcher and did not allow an earned run while giving up three hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts in six innings. Creed Willems pitched the seventh inning, striking out all three batters he faced.

Garrison Berkley drove in three runs and recorded two hits – including a home run – and Willems smashed a double and triple.

