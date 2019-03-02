Bearcats slip past Abilene Wylie, 3-2, in 4-5A soccer tilt; Ladycats cruise to win

Aledo scored three first-half goals and held back a late Abilene Wylie attack as the Bearcats slipped past the Bulldogs, 3-2, Friday night in a boys’ District 4-5A soccer game at Bearcat Stadium.

The win evens the Bearcats’ district mark to 2-2-1, while Wylie drops to 0-4-1. The Bearcats will continue district play on Tuesday against Wichita Falls at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Three different Bearcats found the back of the net in the first half.

Brandon Wrinkle opened the scoring with a blast from 15 yards after receiving a pass form Chris Aguilar for a 1-0 lead halfway through the first half.

But Wylie’s Peyton Wood tied the game, 1-1, four minutes later. Aledo took a 2-1 lead when Clayton Holt set up Connor Steele for a goal from eight yards out.

Just before the half ended, Harper Smith deposited a rebound in the back of the net, and with six seconds remaining before the break the ‘Cats held a two-goal advantage, 3-1.

Almost halfway through the second half Wood scored again for the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 3-2.

Aledo dominated play from that point but could not add another goal. With 10 seconds left to play, a Wylie forward got free in Aledo’s defensive zone on the right side, but his shot with one second remaining in the match just missed the far post by inches as Aledo held on for the win.

Ladycats 7, Abilene Wylie 0

Ashlyn Laughley and Brooke Jones each scored a pair of goals to lead the Ladycats to a convincing victory Friday night over Abilene Wylie in a girls’ District 4-5A soccer match at Wylie high School.

The win raises the first-place Ladycats’ district record to 4-0-1. Aledo is scheduled to continue district play on Tuesday at home against Wichita Falls.

Megan Crawford, Grace Ornelas and Arwen Wise each scored a goal for Aledo.

Goalkeepers Emma Davis and Emily Thomas combined for the shutout.

Laughley also recorded three assists, with Jones adding two helpers. Also registering an assist for Aledo were Vanessa Rajan and Reagan Knesek.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo 4-0-1

WF Rider 3-0-1

Wichita Falls HS 1-2-2

Abilene Cooper 1-3-1

Abilene Wylie 0-4-1

Boys

Wichita Falls HS 4-0-1

WF Rider 3-0-1

Aledo 2-2-1

Abilene Cooper 1-4-0

Abilene Wylie 0-4-1

Friday: Girls, Aledo 7, Abilene Wylie 0; Wichita Falls. 4, Abilene Cooper 0. Boys, Aledo 3, Abilene Wylie 2; Wichita Falls 4, Abilene Cooper 2.