203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Baseball Bearcats move to 2-0 in District 4-5A after 8-5 win at Abilene Wylie

18 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo pitcher Jaden Ard, shown during a recent game, was the winning pitcher as the Bearcats defeated Abilene Wylie, 8-5, Tuesday afternoon in Abilene. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo moved to 2-0 in the District 4-5A baseball standings after an 8-5 victory today at Abilene Wylie.

Jaden Ard was the winning pitcher, elevating his district record to 2-0. Ard allowed seven hits and five runs with three walks and five strikeouts in 5-2/3 innings.

Creed Willems came on in relief, sending down all four batters he faced, including three strikeouts in 1-1/3 innings to earn a save.

Dylan Mach led the Bearcats with three hits, and Willems swatted a team-high three RBI.

For then complete story see the March 15 issue of The Community News

Softball Ladycats home game Wednesday canceled

Aledo head softball coach Heather Myers announced this afternoon that Wednesday’s non-district home game against Northwest has been canceled due to wet grounds.

The game will not be made up.

The District 4-5A-leading Ladycats will return to district play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 against Wichita Falls Rider at Sunrise Optimist Softball Field at Wichita Falls.

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Thu 14

Clark Gardens — Landscape and Legacy

March 14 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 16

Visit to Eisenhower birthplace

March 16 @ 8:30 am
Sat 16

Dog Adoptions

March 16 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 16

Art in Action

March 16 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mon 18

Rotary Club of Aledo

March 18 @ 11:30 am
Thu 21

East Parker County Day at the Capitol

March 21 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 23

March for Meals

March 23 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 23

Dog Adoptions

March 23 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 23

AG Backers Auction and Dinner

March 23 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 23

Aledo AdvoCats Glow Run

March 23 @ 8:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: