Baseball Bearcats move to 2-0 in District 4-5A after 8-5 win at Abilene Wylie

Aledo moved to 2-0 in the District 4-5A baseball standings after an 8-5 victory today at Abilene Wylie.

Jaden Ard was the winning pitcher, elevating his district record to 2-0. Ard allowed seven hits and five runs with three walks and five strikeouts in 5-2/3 innings.

Creed Willems came on in relief, sending down all four batters he faced, including three strikeouts in 1-1/3 innings to earn a save.

Dylan Mach led the Bearcats with three hits, and Willems swatted a team-high three RBI.

For then complete story see the March 15 issue of The Community News

Softball Ladycats home game Wednesday canceled

Aledo head softball coach Heather Myers announced this afternoon that Wednesday’s non-district home game against Northwest has been canceled due to wet grounds.

The game will not be made up.

The District 4-5A-leading Ladycats will return to district play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 against Wichita Falls Rider at Sunrise Optimist Softball Field at Wichita Falls.