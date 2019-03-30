203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Amarillo eliminates Bearcats with 2-0 win in 5A bi-district soccer match

7 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo defender Tommy Breaux (9) elevates for a header during the Bearcats' 2-0 loss to Amarillo Friday night at Wichita Falls. Photo by Chris D'Avino

Amarillo scored two late goals to break open a match that was scoreless for almost 75 minutes as the Sandies defeated the Aledo Bearcats, 2-0, Friday night in a boys’ Class 5A bi-district soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Amarillo will advance to the area round and face the winner of the El Paso Bel Air/Canutillo bi-district match.

The loss leaves the Bearcats with an overall record of 11-11-1.

Amarillo needed 14 shots in the second half before breaking the scoreless tie. The Sandies scored on a header off a throw in to take a 1-0 lead with 5:56 left in the match.

The Bearcats had three excellent chances to tie the score in the final three minutes. The first came with three minutes remaining when an Aledo header hit the cross bar.

The Bearcats almost tied the score a minute and a half later when a direct kick from 30 yards flew over the net. With 31 seconds left to play, another Aledo header just missed its mark, sailing over the cross bar.

Amarillo scored on an open net with one second left in the match.

