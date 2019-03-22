Aledo High School hosts Bearcat Relays, home district baseball today

Aledo High School’s athletic facilities will be busy today.

The Bearcat Relays will be held at Bearcat Stadium, while the Bearcats baseball team will face Wichita Falls Rider in a key District 4-5A baseball game.

The Bearcat Relays will begin at 3:15 p.m. with field events, and the 3,200-meter run is scheduled for 4 p.m. Running finals are set for 5:30 p.m.

The state-ranked No. 6 Bearcats and WF Rider will square off at 5 p.m. at the AHS baseball field in a battle for the top spot in 4-5A. Aledo brings a 3-0 league mark into the contest, while Rider sits a game behind at 2-1.

In softball, the first-place Ladycats will take a break from district play and travel to The Colony for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

District 4-5A

Baseball

Aledo 3-0

WF Rider 2-1

Abilene Cooper 2-2

Abilene Wylie 1-2

Wichita Falls HS 0-3

Today: WF Rider at Aledo; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls HS