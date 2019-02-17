Springtown man arrested, charged with injury to a child

Infant in critical condition

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office

The Parker County Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team has arrested a man in connection with a critically injured infant.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the suspect was identified as Kaleb Ray Eisenmann, 20, of Springtown, the boyfriend of the baby’s mother.

Eisensmann was watching the mother’s children – the infant, a 2-year-old, and a 6-year-old – while the mother was at work on Feb. 14. He called the mother claiming the baby wasn’t breathing right due to a cold. When the mother arrived at the home she found her 8-week-old son lethargic, pale, and not acting normally.

The baby went into an apparent seizure en route to a hospital in Azle. He was later transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center for further treatment. The baby is currently listed in critical condition in the intensive care neonatal unit.

Eisenmann implicated himself, saying he got frustrated when the infant was crying and he could not get him to stop.

“I didn’t slam him in the bed,” Eisenmann told investigators. “But I put him down really kinda hard [sic].”

The baby suffered severe head trauma. According to hospital staff, the infant’s injuries are consistent with abuse.

Out of general concern, two additional children under Eisenmann’s care were medically evaluated when hospital staff observed the toddler with bruises.

Sheriff’s investigators said the children were later released into the care of their mother, who is not listed as a suspect.

“Our hearts go out to this injured infant and his family,” Sheriff Fowler said. “Cases like these are emotionally difficult for everyone involved. We are praying for the best possible outcome.”

Eisenmann is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury. His bond was set at $50,000. As of Saturday evening, he remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail.

The case is under investigation.