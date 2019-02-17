Sohn earns gold, bronze medals at state swimming meet; Farmer brings home silver

The state championships continue for Aledo High School.

Aledo junior Elijah Sohn captured a gold medal by winning the boys’ 200 Freestyle race and added a bronze medal in the boys’ 100 Freestyle this afternoon at the Class 5A Swimming and Diving State Championship finals at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming center in Austin.

Also qualifying for two individual events in today’s finals was Aledo junior Hannah Farmer, who finished second to earn a silver medal in the girls’ 100 Breaststroke (1:04.31) and sixth in the girls’ 50 Freestyle (23.62).

Sohn, who won the 200 by 1/100th of a second (1:38.83) over Georgetown’s Corby Furrer (1:38.84), said he thought he had not beat Furrer.

“I thought he got to the wall before me,” Sohn said. “I was surprised when I looked up (at the scoreboard) and saw I had won. I felt like I swam the race I wanted, and it was the fastest time I have ever had (in the 200 Freestyle).

“My strategy was to not start off too hard, but after the first 100 yards I knew I had the lead, but he (Furrer) always finishes strong. I thought he had me, but I just pushed hard at the end.”

In the boys’ 100 Freestyle race, Sohn placed third to earn a bronze medal with a time of 46.22. Jack Armstrong of Manvel won the boys’ 100 Freestyle with a state-record time of 43.96.

Farmer, who also raced in the 200 Freestyle Relay, won a bronze medal last year at state in the girls’ 100 Breaststroke. Farmer competed in Breaststroke after racing in the 200 Freestyle relay two events earlier.

“I am happy with my placing (in Breaststroke),” Farmer said. “I am also exhausted. I am not so much happy with my time, but I am excited to win a silver medal and overall I am happy about the race. I had so much fun this weekend. I love my relay teammates.”

Jadyn Jannasch (1:03.78) won the girls’ 100 Breaststroke, and Amelia Liu of Frisco Reedy (23:00) won the girl’ 50 Freestyle as all eight finalists finished under 24 seconds.

The girls’ 200 Freestyle team of Farmer, Hanah Terrell, Abby Morrison and Maddie Edwards placed fourth in the consolation finals (race between places 9-16 from preliminary round) with a time of 1:41.69.

For more see the Feb. 22 issue of The Community News.