Six state-champion Aledo Bearcats earned spots on the Texas Sports Writer’s Association Class 5A all-state team, including five on the first-team, it was announced this afternoon.

Aledo senior center Logan Escamilla, offensive tackle Cameron Callaway, tailback Jase McClellan, receiver Jo Jo Earle and linebacker Wyatt Harris each earned first-team honors.

Earning a spot on the all-state third team was junior quarterback Jake Bishop.