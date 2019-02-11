Second season: Ladycats open 5A girls’ basketball playoffs today against Canyon Randall at Vernon

Hoping to use momentum gained after an undefeated district season, the Aledo Ladycats basketball team will begin post-season play today against Canyon Randall.

Tip off is at 6 p.m. today at Vernon High School.

The Ladycats (24-7) won District 4-5A and are the top seed from that district. Randall (15-15) is the fourth seed from District 3-5A.

The winner of the bi-district contest will advance to the area round and face the winner of the El Paso Burges/El Paso Bel Air bi-district game.

“The team has really come together and is playing well right now,” Ladycats head coach Nikki Hyles said. “We gained a lot of momentum after winning at Abilene Wylie (Jan. 29) which has helped our confidence going into the playoffs.”

Hyles will be counting on a pair of guards who bring plenty of playoff experience to the court, senior Elizabeth Allanach and junior Riley Sale.

“Liz and Riley have a lot of playoff experience which definitely helps,” Hyles said. “Randall is a fourth-place team, but they were in a much larger and more difficult district, so having Liz and Riley’s experience is going to be helpful moving forward.

“They both are outstanding leaders and have done an amazing job in leading the growth this team has had this season.”

The Lady Raiders will keep the ball moving on offense, and defensively will mix it up between man and zone, according to Hyles.

“Randall runs mostly run a motion-type offense and man defense,” she said. “They have some zone defenses and a half-court trap.”

For live updates check The Community News Facebook page.