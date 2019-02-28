Public’s help sought to find Aledo-area car burglars

The Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the location and identity of a couple in connection with a recent string of vehicle burglaries in the Aledo area.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said investigators believe the couple is responsible for committing at least 14 vehicle burglaries in the Aledo area stretching from Parker to Tarrant Counties.

Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the identity and location of the man and woman observed at area department and convenience stores using credit and debit cards reported stolen from the burglaries.

Items reported stolen during the burglaries include wallets, credit and debit cards, currency, gift cards, purses, identification cards, clothing, jewelry, prescription medications, sunglasses, and personal items.

The man is described as having a medium build and height, ranging from 25-35 years of age, and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds. The woman is described as being about 20 to 30-years-old, having medium-length blond hair, standing approximately 5-foot, six-inches, and weighing approximately 120 to 160 pounds.

The couple was said to have used a silver four-door passenger car in the commission of committing fraudulent purchases.

Sheriff Fowler said anyone with information on the identity of the woman and the location of the couple is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 817-599-5555. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Sheriff Fowler said precautionary measures to deter becoming a victim include making a habit of a few small steps.

“Simply removing valuables from your vehicle and regularly locking your doors can prevent you from becoming a vehicle burglary victim,” Fowler said. “Most criminals seek random opportunities to take valuables. If they don’t see items through a window and if your doors are locked, they will typically go on to the next car. Lock your doors every time you exit your car. Remove valuables and keep shopping bags out of sight. Security systems, motion-sensor security lights and being aware of your surroundings are also effective ways to help prevent vehicle burglaries.”