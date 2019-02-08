203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Playoff-bound Bearcats conclude District 4-5A hoops play today at Abilene Cooper

Seeking to gain the league’s second seed, the Aledo Bearcats basketball team will conclude District 4-5A play today at Abilene Cooper.

Tip off is schedules for 7:30 p.m. today at Cooper High School.

A win would give the Bearcats – currently one-half game behind second-place Wylie – a final district mark of 5-3.

Should Wylie lose today to first-place Rider, the Bearcats would move to second place and have a one-half game lead over Wylie with the Bulldogs closing out the district slate on Tuesday.

Should Aledo lose today, all Wylie would have to do to secure second place and the district’s second seed in the playoffs is win one game over either Rider today or its Tuesday opponent, Cooper.

District 4-5A

WF Rider                            6-0

Abilene Wylie                    4-2

Aledo                                   4-3

Abilene Cooper                1-5

WF High School                1-6

Today: Aledo at Abilene Cooper; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls Rider

Tuesday (finales): Abilene Cooper at Abilene Wylie; Wichita Falls Rider at Wichita Falls High School

