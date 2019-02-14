McKinney receives McFadden Award

Administrator honored for service to youth

Aledo ISD Assistant Superintendent Lynn McKinney was a recipient of the Ella C. McFadden Service to Youth Award at a presentation Thursday, Feb. 7 at the Botanical Research Institute of Texas in Fort Worth. The award was presented by Camp Fire First Texas.

Camp Fire began presenting the Ella C. McFadden Award in 1989. It is given to “recognize the accomplishments of organizations and individuals that serve youth, heighten public awareness of the needs of young people, and encourage others in the community to invest time and money to help improve the lives of young people.”

Previous recipients of the award include Junior League of Fort Worth, the Gladney Center for Adoption, Chesapeake Energy, and Cook Children’s Health Care.

The Thursday McFadden Award was presented to two other recipients in addition to McKinney: Dr. Debbie Rhea of TCA and the Tarrant County College Child Development and Education Department.

Russ Morris, a Camp Fire board member and a graduate of Aledo High School, introduced and presented the award to McKinney.

Morris recounted McKinney’s career in education and child development, beginning when she was in high school and was asked to tutor two third-grade twins who had fallen behind due to injuries from a house fire.

“Over the years she’s held many roles from classroom teacher to principal, and now, Deputy Superintendent of the Aledo ISD,” Morris said. “Guiding her each step of the way was her mantra of, ‘Give it your all everyday and base all decisions on what you truly believe is right by the students.’”

Morris further explained that mantra.

“I know that Aledo ISD, the larger community, and Camp Fire have all benefited from Lynn’s commitment to doing what is right for the students,” Morris Added. “She works diligently each day to offer the best possible educational experience, not just through academics, but serving the whole child – which also means advocating for quality and robust programs for students when they are out of school at Camp Fire After School, art clubs, drama classes or a Bible club.”

In accepting the award, McKinney stressed the teamwork aspect of education.

“Obviously what I do, I do not do in isolation. Our district enjoys incredible partnerships with amazing organizations; Camp Fire, local youth groups at our churches, youth sport leagues, and the AdvoCats are perfect examples of how the Aledo community works together to serve our children in an exemplary manner,” McKinney said.

“This award is especially meaningful to me because Camp Fire works diligently to help children discover who they are, to boost their confidence and help them unlock their potential, all while welcoming every kind of kid, from every kind of family, and from every walk of life – just like our public schools.”

She closed by recognizing what she termed as the most important partnership of her life, her Husband Randal, a retired teacher from the Aledo ISD.

A number of Aledo ISD staff attended the event to show their support, including Amber Crissey, Asst. Supt of Curriculum and Instruction; Zach Tarrant, Principal of McAnally Intermediate School; Sherry Taylor, Director of HR; and Cheryl Wooten, Director of Special Education.

Family members present were Leah Peev (niece), husband Randal, and son Jarrett and his wife, Rebecca.

