Lois Ann Ward McKown

Lois Ann McKown, 85, passed away on February 19, 2019, in Fort Worth from complications of breast cancer.

Her husband, Ray McKown, 86, had recently died on January 7, 2019. The couple, who married in Fort Worth in 1954, had last celebrated 64 years together.

Lois Ann was born in Fort Worth on January 21, 1934. The McKowns had lived in many states before they made their home in Dallas, and later in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. They both graduated from TCU in 1954 where they were Senior Class Favorites.

Lois Ann was a 1952 debutant in the Steeplechase Men’s Club in Fort Worth. She was a past member of the Dallas Junior League, the Chi Omega Alumni Club, and in Colorado the Strings Music Festival where she was an active volunteer. Early in her marriage, she was a teacher, and later a concierge in a Steamboat hotel. They were avid skiers and golfers throughout their lives.

She is survived by son Mark McKown (wife Tammy) of Farmerville, Louisiana, daughter Emily McKown of Bedford, and sister Kay Davis (husband Richard) of Willow Park.

She is also survived by grandchildren Michael McKown (wife Maile) of Charleston, South Carolina and Kallie Reece (husband Chris) of Spring, Texas.

She is survived by great-grandchildren Mallory, Mason, Madeline Reece, and Ann and Scott Schingle. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services for Lois Ann were scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Methodist Children’s Home in Waco would be welcome.

The Community News

March 1, 2019