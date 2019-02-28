203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Light freezing drizzle possible tonight

21 hours ago
1 Min Read

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for a group of counties, including Parker County. The alert was issued at 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 and is effective from 10:16 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.

…Light freezing drizzle possible tonight… 

Temperatures continue to fall behind today`s cold front, and intermittent drizzle will begin to freeze on elevated surfaces where temperatures have fallen below 32 degrees. This freezing drizzle will be possible roughly along and north of a line from Paris to Fort Worth to Cisco. Though precipitation will be very light, a few slick spots may still form on bridges where thin patchy ice will be possible. Please use extra caution if traveling north or west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area tonight.

