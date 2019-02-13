Lane Closures on I-20 scheduled

Weather permitting, lanes will be temporarily closed on the Interstate 20 main lanes and frontage roads at FM 1187/3325 (Aledo exit) for overnight utility work Monday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 25. The intermittent lane closures will occur between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. each night.

Motorists should expect intermittent delays of approximately 15 minute each way during this moving operation.

I-20 Lane Closures

When:

Monday night, Feb. 18, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Monday night, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Where:

I-20 eastbound and westbound main lanes and frontage roads at FM 1187/3325 north of Aledo.