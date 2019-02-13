203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Lane Closures on I-20 scheduled

6 hours ago
Weather permitting, lanes will be temporarily closed on the Interstate 20 main lanes and frontage roads at FM 1187/3325 (Aledo exit) for overnight utility work Monday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 25. The intermittent lane closures will occur between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. each night.

Motorists should expect intermittent delays of approximately 15 minute each way during this moving operation.

Safety is a top priority at TxDOT, and the foundation for the agency’s planning, building and maintaining of projects across the state. When driving through a work zone, motorists are encouraged to slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, and plan ahead. See all Texas road conditions by visiting www.drivetexas.org.

When:
Monday night, Feb. 18, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Monday night, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Where:
I-20 eastbound and westbound main lanes and frontage roads at FM 1187/3325 north of Aledo.

