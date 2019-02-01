203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Lane closure on FM 1187 planned for Saturday

Weather permitting, FM 1187 will be reduced for utility work to one lane in each direction at the intersection of East Bankhead Highway, south of I-20 and north of Aledo, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.

To allow for this work, traffic on northbound FM 1187 will be shifted onto the southbound lanes, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction. All lanes will reopen once the work is complete.

Safety is a top priority at TxDOT, and the foundation for the agency’s planning, building and maintaining of projects across the state. When driving through a work zone, motorists are encouraged to: slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, and plan ahead. See all Texas road conditions by visiting: www.drivetexas.org.

Sat 02

Bid the Sound

February 2 @ 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Sun 03

Twelve Angry Jurors

February 3, 2019 @ 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Mon 04

Rotary Club of Aledo

February 4 @ 11:30 am
Fri 08

Twelve Angry Jurors

February 8 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 09

NAACP Meeting

February 9 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thu 14

Vegetable Garden Planning

February 14 @ 10:00 am
Thu 14

Do-it-yourself plant propagation

February 14 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 26

Aledo Community Lions Club

February 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
