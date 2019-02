Two former district foes will lace up their cleats and face each other today when the Aledo Ladycats host Eaton in a non-district softball game.

The varsity game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Aledo High School softball field. The junior varsity game will start at 5 p.m.

The Ladycats bring a 3-4-1 record into the contest, while Eaton’s record is an unblemished 9-0.

AHS notes: Aledo’s soccer teams have a bye in the District 4-5A schedule today.