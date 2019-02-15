Ladycats face El Paso Burges in area round Friday; five AHS swimmers begin quest for gold in Austin

Post-season athletics continue Friday for the Aledo High School girls’ basketball team and five AHS swimmers.

The Ladycats (25-7) will face El Paso Burges (24-7) in a Class 5A girls’ area championship basketball game at 6 p.m. Friday at Odessa Permian High School.

The District 4-5A champion Ladycats are coming off a 49-40 victory over Canyon Randall in a bi-district playoff game.

In its first-round playoff game, Burges – the No. 2 seed from District 1-5A – defeated El Paso Bel Air, 52-42.

The teams have a common opponent, Abilene Wylie. Aledo beat Wylie twice in district play, but Wylie defeated Burges by 16 points in a November tournament.

Ladycats head coach Nikki Hyles feels Burges is similar to their last opponent.

“(Canyon) Randall was a very gritty team, so it was good for us to experience that in the first round,” she said. “Burges is very similar to Randall in that respect, so it won’t be easy.”

Hyles pointed out that Burges plays a team style of basketball and doesn’t appear to rely on any one player. She added the Ladycats, led by 6-4 post Maddie Shumway, 6-1 guard Audrey Pearce and 6-0 guard Elizabeth Allanach, have a height advantage.

“Burges is a well-rounded team,” Hyles said. “They don’t appear to have any standout players, but they all hustle and play hard. They run mostly a 4-out or 5-out (motion) style offense.

“Based on video, I expect them to play a man defense, but they will have a problem matching up with our size. But I assume we will see some zone defenses, as well.”

The Ladycats are 10-1 in their last 11 games, and Hyles said she is enjoying the ride.

“It is a lot of fun coaching this team!” she said. “They all understand their roles and everything is coming together at the right time to have success in the playoffs.”

5 AHS swimmers begin state competition today

Two AHS individuals and two relay teams hope for gold at UIL State Swimming and Diving Championships.

Five Aledo High School swimmers will compete Friday and Saturday at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet at the University of Texas’ Lee and Joel Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

Preliminary races begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with finals set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Aledo junior Hannah Farmer and sophomore Elijah Sohn each qualified in two individual events, but Farmer also qualified on the two Ladycats relay teams – the 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle relays.

Farmer will also be competing in the girls’ 50 Freestyle and 100 Breastroke. She has the seventh-fastest qualifying times in both races.

The top eight finishers in preliminaries advance to the finals. Also, the top 9-16 finishers in preliminaries advance to the “consolation finals” on Saturday but cannot medal or place.

Sohn qualified in the boys’ 100 and 200 Freestyle. He has the second-fastest qualifying times in both races.

Four girls – Farmer, Hanah Terrell, Abby Morrison and Maddie Edwards – make up both the 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle relay teams.

AHS has the 11th fastest qualifying time in the 200 Freestyle relay, and has the 20th fastest qualifying time in the 200 Medley relay.