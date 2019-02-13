203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Ladycats blank Abilene Wylie, 4-0, in girls’ District 4-5A soccer opener; Bearcats win in shootout

15 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo senior midfielder Brooke Jones (4) advances the ball during the Ladycats' 4-0 victory over Abilene Wylie. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Four different Ladycats figured in the goal scoring as Aledo raced past Abilene Wylie, 4-0, in the girls’ District 4-5A soccer opener Tuesday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Paced by a goal each by Grace Ornelas and Brooke Jones, the Ladycats led 2-0 at the half. Megan Crawford earned the assist on Ornelas’ goal, while Reece Warren had the assist on Jones’ goal.

The Ladycats took a 3-0 lead midway through the second half when Warren set up Arwen Wise for a goal in front of the net. The Ladycats closed the scoring with 4:22 left to play when Warren scored on an assist from Hunter Jones.

Emma Davis earned the shutout in goal for Aledo.

Bearcats 4, Abilene Wylie 3 (OT shootout)

Wylie came back to tie the score at 3-3 late in the second half to force overtime in the boys’ District 4-5A soccer opener Tuesday night at Abilene.

However, the Bearcats won the shootout, 5-4, to take a 4-3 win.

For more on both matches see the Feb. 15 issue of The Community News.

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
Thu 14

Vegetable Garden Planning

February 14 @ 10:00 am
Thu 14

Do-it-yourself plant propagation

February 14 @ 6:30 pm
Mon 18

Rotary Club of Aledo

February 18 @ 11:30 am
Tue 26

Aledo Community Lions Club

February 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: