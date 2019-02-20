203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats, Bearcats eliminated from 5A basketball playoffs

Aledo senior post Maddie Shumway drives in for a layup during the Ladycats' loss to Amarillo Tuesday night in a girls' regional quarterfinal game at Sweetwater High School. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams fell Tuesday night in respective playoff basketball action.

Amarillo 60, Ladycats 39

Amarillo High School used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to pull away as the Sandies defeated the Aledo Ladycats, 60-39, Tuesday night in a girls’ regional quarterfinal basketball game at Sweetwater High School.

Audrey Pearce led the Ladycats with a double double, scoring 11 points and adding 12 rebounds. Maddie Shumway also registered a double double with 10 points and 10 boards.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Elizabeth Allanach with seven points, Riley Sale with six, Haley Herrin with three and Kylie Anderson with two.

Amarillo led 14-8 after the first quarter and followed with 30 points in the second period to take a 44-14 lead at the half. Amarillo outscored Aledo 12-9 in the third quarter to take a 56-23 lead into the final stanza.

Amarillo Caprock 62, Bearcats 38

Amarillo Caprock defeated the Aledo Bearcats, 62-38, Tuesday night in a boys’ bi-district basketball game at Vernon High School.

For more on both games see the Feb. 22 issue of The Community News.

 

