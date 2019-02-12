Ladycats advance to second round after 49-40 victory over Canyon Randall

Aledo junior guard Riley Sale scored a game-high 20 points and senior post Maddie Shumway scored nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Ladycats to a 49-40 victory over Canyon Randall in a Class 5A, Region I girls’ bi-district playoff basketball game Monday night at Vernon High School.

The win advances the Ladycats to the area playoffs, where Aledo will play the winner of the El Paso Burges/El Paso Bel Air bi-district playoff game. Date, site and game time have yet to be determined.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Elizabeth Allanach with nine points, Audrey Pearce with seven, and Haley Herrin and Kylie Anderson, each with two.

The Ladycats led 9-6 after the first quarter and built a 20-14 lead at the half. Aledo scored 14 points in the third period while holding Randall to nine points to take a 34-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Randall came back with a quick run to cut the Ladycats’ lead to 36-33. But the Ladycats put together runs of 5-0 and 6-1 to put the game away.