John Scott Thompson Sr., age 81, of Aledo passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

John was born to John and Lydia Thompson on November 13, 1937, in Brownwood, Texas. John served in the U.S. Navy and began his outdoors writing career in 1960. He was a longtime outdoor columnist in the state for more than 50 years with stints at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, San Angelo Standard Times, the Beaumont Enterprise, and Texas Outdoor Writers Association.

He was the TOWA president from 1963-64, and again in 1973. He was honored in 2010 with the L.A. Wilke Award, the organization’s highest honor, and was also named a life member of the organization which he joined in 1959.

John was one of a handful of TOWA members from the early days who remained active in the organization. In 1978 John and his wife, Joyce, started their business, Thompson Tree and Exterminating Inc., of Aledo, and operated the business until retirement in 2005. John was a dedicated member at Northside Baptist Church of Weatherford. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and traveling with family.

John is survived by his wife, Joyce, of almost 50 years; daughters, Joni Gerard of Euless, Texas, Cindy Sherman of Benbrook, Texas, Jamie Hicks and husband, Clay, of Aledo, Texas and son, John Thompson Jr. of Cameron, Texas; grandchildren Chris Bevis, Megan and Dylan Day, Hunter and Geena Thompson, James Thompson, Jacob Thompson, Shelby Bevis, Audrey and William Dunlap, Clayton and Natalie Hicks, and many other adopted grandchildren and his and Joyce’s beloved standard poodle, Lacy.

The family request donations to the Center of Hope in Weatherford be made in lieu of flowers. Services will be held at a later date.

Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.

February 22, 2019



