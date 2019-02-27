Eaton pounds 12 hits on way to 13-1 win over Ladycats

Eaton used a pair of five-run innings and swatted 12 hits to defeat the Aledo Ladycats, 13-1, Tuesday night in non-district softball action at Aledo.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 3-5-1, while the Lady Eagles raise their record to 10-0.

Maddie Wright was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits while walking one and striking out eight batters in five innings. The game was called after five innings due to run rule.

Cierra Puente and Kayleigh Smith handled the pitching duties for Aledo.

Eaton scored five runs in the top of the first inning, added a run in the second followed by five runs in the third and closed with two runs in the fifth frame.

Macy Graf led Aledo with two hits, with Marissa Powell adding a single.

The Ladycats will play next at the Belton tournament (Thursday through Saturday).

Aledo’s lone run came in the third inning on a double steal.