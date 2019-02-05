Deputies arrest 17-year-old on burglary charges

Special to The Community News

Parker County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a man following a pursuit and in connection to a burglary of a vehicle investigation.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, when Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 100-block of Shumard Drive between Annetta and Annetta South.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and observed the suspect, a 17-year-old from Aledo, enter the residence. Deputies ran a check on the suspect and discovered he had an active warrant. When deputies entered the residence to arrest the suspect for the active warrant, he fled out the back door on foot. The suspect led deputies over fences on four separate properties, and they lost sight of him in a wooded area in the 100-block of Pepperbush Lane.

Further into the pursuit, Sheriff’s investigations observed The suspect inside the driver’s seat of a white F-150 truck in the 100-block of Ridgecrest Drive. The suspect immediately exited the truck and fled westbound on foot when he saw the investigators.

The suspect continued to lead deputies in a pursuit toward Chapman Court, through another wooded area, southbound on Regal Ridge to Spring Creek Drive, ending near Old Annetta Road. The suspect stopped and advised deputies he was giving up because he was “tired.”

Once in custody, The suspect told deputies he was inside the truck because he was “looking for a few dollars.”

In addition to the active warrant, The suspect was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention and burglary of a vehicle. As of Monday, he remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail. His bond for the Parker County charges was set at $4,000. There is a “no bond,” placed on the suspect for the parole violation.

Sheriff’s investigators said he is also the suspect in numerous vehicle and residential burglary cases in Texas and Oklahoma.