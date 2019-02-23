203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Bearcats, Ladycats cruise to respective wins over Abilene Cooper in 4-5A soccer action

1 day ago
2 Min Read
Aledo junior midfielder Ben Clements (22) scores a goal on a header during the Bearcats' 2-0 win over Abilene Cooper Friday night at Bearcat Stadium. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Both the Aledo Bearcats and Ladycats soccer teams earned shutout wins today over Abilene Cooper in respective District 4-5A soccer action.

Bearcats 2, Abilene Cooper 0

The Bearcats scored a pair of first-half goal on their way to a two-goal, shutout victory over Abilene Cooper.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district record to 1-2-1, while Cooper falls to 0-3.

Aledo took a 1-0 lead when Ben Clements scored on a header from in front of the net following a corner kick by Connor Steele with 22:57 remaining in the opening half.

With 10:51 left in the half, Brandon Wrinkle was awarded a free kick just 11 yards from the net and just to the right of center. Wrinkle deposited the ball in the upper-right corner to give the ‘Cats a 2-0 lead.

There was no scoring in the second half.

Aledo goalkeeper Ryland Yates earned the shutout, turning away four Cougars’ shots.

Ladycats 3, Abilene Cooper 0

Brooke Jones, Grace Ornelas and Reece Warren each scored a goal to lead the Ladycats past Abilene Cooper.

Goalkeeper Emma Davis earned the shutout.

The win keeps the Ladycats alone in first place with a district mark of 3-0-1.

Ornelas assisted on Jones’ goal, while Jones assisted on Ornelas’ goal. Caroline Miller earned the assist on Warren’s goal.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo                                   3-0-1

WF Rider                            2-0-1

Abilene Cooper                 0-2-1

Wichita Falls HS                0-1-2

Abilene Wylie                    0-1-2

Boys

WF Rider                            3-0-0

Wichita Falls HS                2-0-0

Aledo                                   1-2-1

Abilene Wylie                    0-1-1

Abilene Cooper                 0-3-0

