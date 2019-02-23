Bearcats, Ladycats cruise to respective wins over Abilene Cooper in 4-5A soccer action

Both the Aledo Bearcats and Ladycats soccer teams earned shutout wins today over Abilene Cooper in respective District 4-5A soccer action.

Bearcats 2, Abilene Cooper 0

The Bearcats scored a pair of first-half goal on their way to a two-goal, shutout victory over Abilene Cooper.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district record to 1-2-1, while Cooper falls to 0-3.

Aledo took a 1-0 lead when Ben Clements scored on a header from in front of the net following a corner kick by Connor Steele with 22:57 remaining in the opening half.

With 10:51 left in the half, Brandon Wrinkle was awarded a free kick just 11 yards from the net and just to the right of center. Wrinkle deposited the ball in the upper-right corner to give the ‘Cats a 2-0 lead.

There was no scoring in the second half.

Aledo goalkeeper Ryland Yates earned the shutout, turning away four Cougars’ shots.

Ladycats 3, Abilene Cooper 0

Brooke Jones, Grace Ornelas and Reece Warren each scored a goal to lead the Ladycats past Abilene Cooper.

Goalkeeper Emma Davis earned the shutout.

The win keeps the Ladycats alone in first place with a district mark of 3-0-1.

Ornelas assisted on Jones’ goal, while Jones assisted on Ornelas’ goal. Caroline Miller earned the assist on Warren’s goal.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo 3-0-1

WF Rider 2-0-1

Abilene Cooper 0-2-1

Wichita Falls HS 0-1-2

Abilene Wylie 0-1-2

Boys

WF Rider 3-0-0

Wichita Falls HS 2-0-0

Aledo 1-2-1

Abilene Wylie 0-1-1

Abilene Cooper 0-3-0