Bearcats fall to 3rd place in 4-5A after 48-37 loss at Abilene Cooper

12 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo post Cole Nitsch (21) blocks out underneath as Max Newell (12) gets into position during a recent game. The playoff-bound Bearcats concluded district play Friday night with a 48-37 loss at Abilene Cooper.

Aledo closed out boys’ District 4-5A basketball play with a 48-37 loss to Abilene Cooper Friday night at Cooper High School in the district finale for Aledo.

The Bearcats finish 4-5A with a 4-4 record, but will not know their playoff seeding until after Tuesday’s district finales.

Second-place Abilene Wylie (4-3), which fell to district-champion Wichita Falls Rider Friday night, will finish district play Tuesday at home against cross-town rival Cooper.

Cole Nitsch scored 13 points to lead the Bearcats. Also scoring were Truen Johnson with eight points, Tre Owens with seven, Reid Dietrich with four, Austin Hawkins with three and Max Newell with two.

The Bearcats fell behind early but got back in the game by halftime.

Cooper, fighting to stay alive for the final playoff spot in 4-5A, took a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Bearcats scored 12 points in the second quarter while holding Cooper to 10 points to cut the Cougars’ lead to 22-19 at the half.

Cooper went on an 11-5 run in the third period to take a 33-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

District 4-5A

WF Rider                            7-0

Abilene Wylie                    4-3

Aledo                                   4-4

Abilene Cooper                2-5

WF High School                1-6

Friday: Abilene Cooper 48, Aledo 37; Wichita Falls Rider 54, Abilene Wylie 37

Tuesday (District 4-5A finales): Abilene Cooper at Abilene Wylie; Wichita Falls Rider at Wichita Falls High School

