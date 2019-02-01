Bearcats can clinch playoff spot with win today at home against Wichita Falls; Ladycats look to stay unbeaten in 4-5A

Both the Aledo Ladcyats and Bearcats basketball teams will resume District 4-5A action today at home against Wichita Falls High School.

The Ladycats and WFHS have a scheduled tipoff for 6:15 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym with the boys’ game to follow.

The Bearcats can clinch the program’s first playoff spot in five years with a win over the Coyotes.

Check this site or The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account tonight for the results.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo 6-0

Abilene Wylie 5-2

WF High School 2-4

Abilene Cooper 2-5

WF Rider 1-5

Boys

WF Rider 4-0

Aledo 3-2

Abilene Wylie 3-2

Abilene Cooper 1-4

WF High School 1-4

Today: Wichita Falls at Aledo; Wichita Falls Rider at Abilene Cooper