Bearcats can clinch playoff spot with win today at home against Wichita Falls; Ladycats look to stay unbeaten in 4-5A

3 hours ago
Both the Aledo Ladcyats and Bearcats basketball teams will resume District 4-5A action today at home against Wichita Falls High School.

The Ladycats and WFHS have a scheduled tipoff for 6:15 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym with the boys’ game to follow.

The Bearcats can clinch the program’s first playoff spot in five years with a win over the Coyotes.

Check this site or The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account tonight for the results.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo                                    6-0

Abilene Wylie                    5-2

WF High School                 2-4

Abilene Cooper                 2-5

WF Rider                              1-5

Boys

WF Rider                              4-0

Aledo                                    3-2

Abilene Wylie                    3-2

Abilene Cooper                 1-4

WF High School                 1-4

Today: Wichita Falls at Aledo; Wichita Falls Rider at Abilene Cooper

