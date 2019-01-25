Soccer standoff: No. 6 Ladycats, No. 1 Stephenville fight to 1-1 tie

Aledo forward Grace Ornelas scored a late second-half goal and goalkeeper Emmas Davis made three diving saves in the final 40 minutes to help Class 5A No. 6 Aledo to a 1-1 tie against Class 4A No. 1 Stephenville Friday night in a girls’ non-district soccer match at Bearcat Stadium.

The tie leaves the Ladycats with an 8-0-3 record, while the Honeybees also stay undefeated at 10-0-1.

Trailing 1-0, Davis had already made two saves of point-blank shots in the first half – including a leaping save that deflected a header – and in the second half she kept the Ladycats in the game with three diving saves in the span of six minutes.

But with 7:30 left to play, Ornelas took a shot from 35 yards out just slightly to the right of the middle of the field where her low, hard kick nestled inside the lower corner to the right of the Honeybees goalkeeper for the match-tying goal. Aledo put on the pressure in the final seven minutes of the match but each chance was turned away by the SHS ‘keeper as the match ended in a tie.

“It was a good match and the girls played well,” Ladycasts head coach Bryan Johnson said. “I thought we played much better in the second half. We were a little tight in the first half, but in the second half we relaxed and played our game. This was a good test.”

Stephenville’s lone goal came on a penalty kick with 32:01 left in the opening half.

The Ladycats will continue non-district play at 5 p.m. Turesday at home against Class 4A No. 2 Midlothian Heritage.